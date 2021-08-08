Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.96. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 11,510 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market cap of $769.06 million, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

