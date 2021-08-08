Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PASG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 357,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,089. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

