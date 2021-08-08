Patron Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $5,182.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00847871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00099727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040568 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

