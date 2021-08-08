Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce sales of $330.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

