Peanut Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $117,822.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00100647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00040918 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,126,136 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

