Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.04. UK Commercial Property REIT has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -104.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is -2.88%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

