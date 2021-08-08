Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,245,441.12 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75.

On Friday, May 14th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $594,649.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.76 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

