Pendle Price Tops $0.44 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $269,337.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00128873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00147352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.87 or 0.99502413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00780274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

