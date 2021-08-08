PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $320,261.63 and approximately $11.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,962,318 coins and its circulating supply is 45,722,137 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

