PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $169,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

