Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,797,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8,298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
