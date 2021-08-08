Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,797,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8,298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.