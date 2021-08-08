Peter J. Kuipers Sells 11,500 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 735.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

