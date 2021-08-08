Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POFCY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,308. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $514.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

