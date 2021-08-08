Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of PSX opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

