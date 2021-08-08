Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,938. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $240.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

