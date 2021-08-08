Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $154,808.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00053200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.76 or 0.00828720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

