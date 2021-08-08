Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $10.02 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Pillar has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $162,299.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.57 or 0.00852208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00099667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

