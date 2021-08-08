Piper Sandler Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $22.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of BCRX opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

