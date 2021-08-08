Pizza (PIZZA) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $3,648.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001462 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006981 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.78 or 0.01179839 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

