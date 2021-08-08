Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

