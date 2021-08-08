Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 715,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.35.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

