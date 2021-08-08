PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGS. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

