PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

