PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $149.69 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $177.86 million and approximately $149.69 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 95.1% higher against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00816306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039411 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

