PlayFuel Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00825707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00098918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00039723 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

