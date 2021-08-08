PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

