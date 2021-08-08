Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

