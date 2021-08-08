PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $19.09 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

