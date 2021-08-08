Polkacover Market Capitalization Hits $4.89 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkacover has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $416,814.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00128121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.06 or 0.99845194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00782642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.