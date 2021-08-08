Polychain Monsters Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00017476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00819583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00098589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039663 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,589,961 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,184 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

