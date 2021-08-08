POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in POSCO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.30. 175,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06. POSCO has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

