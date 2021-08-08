Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Up to $99.32

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.32, but opened at $110.04. Post shares last traded at $108.17, with a volume of 1,742 shares.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Get Post alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Post by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.