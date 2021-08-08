Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 112,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,033. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Potbelly stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Potbelly worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

