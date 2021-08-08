PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 582.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 207,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

