PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 374,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

