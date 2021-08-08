PRCY Coin Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,290.26 or 1.00227553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.23 or 0.00790298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PRCY Coin

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,498,992 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

