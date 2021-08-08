Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.