Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $61.00 at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH opened at $58.76 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $59.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 153,029 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.