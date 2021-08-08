Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.62 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$ EPS.

NYSE:PBH traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 411,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.