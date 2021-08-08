Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90 or more EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $59.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.