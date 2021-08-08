Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 82.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Calix were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,290 shares of company stock worth $14,759,301 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE CALX opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

