Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $572,000 Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

