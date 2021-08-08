Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,283 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNEX opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

