Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,717 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RadNet were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in RadNet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in RadNet by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RadNet by 430.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in RadNet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

