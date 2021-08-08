Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Progyny were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Progyny by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $48.26 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

