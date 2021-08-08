Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 2nd

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $2,289,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,752.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

