Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,147 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Allegheny Technologies worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,078,000.

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

