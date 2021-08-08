Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

