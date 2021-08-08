Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.18 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

