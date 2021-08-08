Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.58 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

